MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The United States and Europe have shown an interest in Russia's plan to bring an incubator with quail eggs to the International Space Station (ISS) next year to study the development of embryos, Vladimir Sychev, deputy director of science at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian academy of Sciences, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It (the experiment) is interesting to Americans and Europeans," Sychev said, adding it is important for future interplanetary flights.

A quail is one of the best candidates to be put into the biological life support system for interplanetary flights, as its eggs are completely harmless and develop rapidly, the scientist believes.

The incubator was initially planned to be brought to the ISS in 2020 but the plan was repeatedly postponed due to delays in the launch of Russia's Nauka ("Science") multipurpose laboratory module, where the experiment is set to be carried out.

As part of the experiment next year, quail eggs will be held in an incubator for two weeks simultaneously under zero and terrestrial gravity simulated by a centrifuge. The eggs will be monitored at certain stages of embryo development and gradually returned to Earth for research.

Experiments with quails and quail eggs have already been conducted in space several times. In 1990, the first quail hatched at the Mir space station. In 1999 quail chicks hatched in space were successfully brought back to Earth.