UrduPoint.com

US, Europe Preparing For Major Refugee Crisis In Case Of Aggression In Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

US, Europe Preparing for Major Refugee Crisis in Case of Aggression in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The United States is working to make necessary preparations for large-scale refugee and migrant crises that might arise amid the escalation of the situation around Ukraine, US broadcaster Fox news reported Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

European countries were also reported to be discussing possible housing and migration flows of displaced Ukrainians who will presumably flee to other European regions, the source added.

Fox also reported, citing congressional sources, that Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley held a closed-door briefing with unnamed lawmakers, informing them that Kiev would fall within 72 hours if Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine, and the invasion would likely result in about 15,000 fatalities among the Ukrainian troops and 4,000 among Russian troops.

Some US lawmakers were concerned by the fact that Washington did not provide Kiev with timely and significant military assistance, such as anti-aircraft and rocket launcher systems. However, the Biden administration officials, also present at the briefing, responded by saying that military aid of such a caliber could be seen as a reason to attack Ukraine, Fox News reported.

Russia has repeatedly denied all the accusations of plans to invade Ukraine and expressed concern over NATO military activities encroaching on its borders. Moscow does not rule out the possibility that the "hysteria" around Ukraine is a tool for the West to make a provocation.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Kiev United States Sunday All Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

15 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

15 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>