US, Europe Ready If Russia Cuts Energy Exports To Nations Imposing Price Cap - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) partners are prepared in case Russia decides to shutoff energy exports to countries imposing a price cap on Russian energy products, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would not deliver oil or gas to any countries that impose price caps on Russian energy products.

"We knew this was going to be part of the playbook in Russia weaponizing energy as they have been for the past several months, and so we will be prepared for this move," Jean-Pierre said.

However, on Tuesday, Jean-Pierre admitted that the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1, which is critical for supplying gas to Europe, has struggled to operate due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

Jean-Pierre has repeatedly stated recently that a lot more work is left to do to provide Europe with enough alternative supply of energy ahead of the coming winter.

Jean-Pierre claims the United States and its European allies have been preparing for months to deal with an energy shortage due to a cutoff of Russian energy supply.

On Friday, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions against the country. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products. Moscow pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to those states that would apply the the price caps.

