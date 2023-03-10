UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023

US, Europe to Go After Chinese Firms if Beijing Does Not Comply With Minimum Tax - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States and Europe will ensure that Chinese companies in their jurisdictions pay the global minimum on taxes even if Beijing does not comply with the international treaty it has signed on to, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Friday.

"China will not benefit at all" by ignoring the minimum 15% tax on corporations, Yellen told the US House Ways and Means Committee. "If for any reason China fails to put this tax in place, there is an enforcement mechanism built into this agreement, (where) the United States or other countries in which Chinese firms do business ... would impose a top up tax on Chinese corporations."

Yellen's remarks come in the wake of an opinion piece by former Assistant Treasury Secretary for Tax Policy Aharon Friedman, who wrote that the global minimum tax would be "a boon for Beijing."

Friedman said China's prioritizing of state enterprises already bypasses the global tax code, which focuses on private companies.

In addition, the collective West has little reason to take China's word it would pay taxes or to trust the books of Chinese companies operating under Beijing's thumb, he also said.

The Chinese government is not likely to share sensitive information on Chinese companies, especially those in the defense and technology sectors, nor allow other countries to tax their Chinese operations, Friedman added.

Yellen responded by saying that the United States and Europe would be extra vigilant in ensuring that Chinese firms do not fall through the crack of compliance on the global tax code.

"We will do it and will keep the tax revenue... one way or another," Yellen said. "We will level the playing field, so Chinese firms are on the same footing as our multinationals."

China's seriousness in complying with the global tax code has come under skepticism since Beijing urged state-owned firms in February to phase out the use of the four biggest international accounting firms that set some of the highest auditing standards.

