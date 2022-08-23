MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States and the majority of western Europe will react with "deep skepticism" to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss becoming the country's prime minister due to her previous political setbacks, the Politico newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing senior diplomats.

High-ranking officials reportedly told the media outlet that Truss did not enjoy popularity in Brussels and Washington. Moscow and Beijing view her negatively, while relations with the new Australian government also raise doubts, the newspaper added.

"We have a negative impression, not based on her intentions but her actions. A new leader is always a new opportunity for a reset, but we will have to see if she takes steps towards rebuilding trust, which is very needed," Politico quoted a diplomat from one of European countries as saying.

Another European diplomat reportedly expressed the opinion that Truss, if elected, would be "really poor from an EU point of view."

"What she has shown, since she's taken over as foreign secretary, and as she's taken over the Brexit negotiations, has just been very negative," the diplomat explained to Politico.

In addition, two senior officials noted Truss' "impulsiveness," saying that her rash statements and actions may increase tensions on the world stage, according to the media outlet.

At the same time, the UK foreign secretary earned the approval of some other countries in eastern Europe and the Baltics due to her support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, the news agency reported. According to diplomats cited by Politico, Truss will promote close defense cooperation with these states just as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, Truss' supporters expressed concerns that her election victory, if any, would be untimely, given that conservative allies in the US, Germany and Australia had been defeated and deprived of power in recent years.

On July 20, British parliamentarians from the Conservative Party held the fifth round of voting to elect a leader, who will also become the country's prime minister. According to the voting results, two candidates reached the final of the election race ” Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

During the last round, all members of the party ” around 200,000 people ” will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail.