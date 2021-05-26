WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The upcoming Presidential election in Syria is neither free nor fair, US, UK, France, Germany, Italy said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America wish to make clear that Syria's May 26 presidential election will neither be free nor fair," the statement read.

"We denounce the Assad regime's decision to hold an election outside of the framework described in UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

All signatories expressed support to the Syrian opposition and condemned the electoral process as illegitimate.