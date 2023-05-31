US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blinken

The US and their European allies do not seek decoupling, confrontation or a cold war with China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US and their European allies do not seek decoupling, confrontation or a cold war with China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken's remarks were made when addressing the current challenges of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in their relationship with China.

"None of us are looking for confrontation. None of us are looking for a Cold War, and none of us are looking for decoupling. On the contrary, we all benefit from trade and investment with China," Blinken said following the TTC meeting in Lulea, Sweden.

Blinken also said that rather than decoupling from China, the TTC is looking for "de-risking", searching for ways in which it can address the challenges posed by its cooperation with Beijing.

Blinken also noted that TTC member states have been working on establishing investment screening mechanisms, enhancing coordination when it comes to export controls, and diversifying supply chains, as well of addressing "non-market" practices.