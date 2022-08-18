US, European Allies Request Open Meeting on Ukraine at UN Security Council on August 24

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The United States, Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom have requested an open meeting on Ukraine to be held on August 24, a diplomat at the United Nations told Sputnik.

The goal of the meeting is to discuss the impact of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, given that six months have passed since the beginning of the conflict, the diplomat said on Wednesday.

This last UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine was held on August 11 at the request of Russia and discussions covered the developments concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The UN Security Council member states try to hold regular meetings on Ukraine to review the situation in the country and keep the issue on the agenda.