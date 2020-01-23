UrduPoint.com
US, European Allies To Discuss Additional Sanctions Against Syria Next Week - Jeffrey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:16 PM

US, European Allies to Discuss Additional Sanctions Against Syria Next Week - Jeffrey

The United States and European allies will discuss next week in Brussels the possibility of imposing new sanctions against the Syrian government of Bashar Assad, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The United States and European allies will discuss next week in Brussels the possibility of imposing new sanctions against the Syrian government of Bashar Assad, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters on Thursday.

"I'll be going out next week to Brussels to talk about sanctions and other economic issues related to keeping the pressure on the Assad regime," Jeffrey said. "We'll be talking to the Europeans who are also, of course, implementing sanctions against the Assad regime and are contemplating additional ones, so we'll have an exchange on that."

