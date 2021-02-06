US, European Allies Urge Smooth Transition to New Unified Libyan Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Governments of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcomed the agreement on a unified interim Libyan executive authority and called for "a smooth and constructive" transition.

"We call on all current Libyan authorities and actors to ensure a smooth and constructive handover of all competences and duties to the new unified executive authority," the governments said in a joint statement on Friday.

The five countries also warned in the statement that they will hold to account anyone who undermines the political process in Libya or threatens the country's stability.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge of Libya until general elections ae held on December 24.

Businessman Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah became prime minister designate and Mohammad Younes Menfi, Libya's former ambassador to Greece, will chair the interim Presidential Council.

"A long road still lies ahead. The unified executive authority will have to implement the ceasefire agreement, provide essential public services to the Libyan people, initiate a program for meaningful reconciliation, address critical national budget needs, and organize national elections," the statement said.