UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, European Allies Urge Smooth Transition To New Unified Libyan Authority

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US, European Allies Urge Smooth Transition to New Unified Libyan Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Governments of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcomed the agreement on a unified interim Libyan executive authority and called for "a smooth and constructive" transition.

"We call on all current Libyan authorities and actors to ensure a smooth and constructive handover of all competences and duties to the new unified executive authority," the governments said in a joint statement on Friday.

The five countries also warned in the statement that they will hold to account anyone who undermines the political process in Libya or threatens the country's stability.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge of Libya until general elections ae held on December 24.

Businessman Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah became prime minister designate and Mohammad Younes Menfi, Libya's former ambassador to Greece, will chair the interim Presidential Council.

"A long road still lies ahead. The unified executive authority will have to implement the ceasefire agreement, provide essential public services to the Libyan people, initiate a program for meaningful reconciliation, address critical national budget needs, and organize national elections," the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget France Road Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Libya Greece December All Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

3 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

3 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

3 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

3 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

3 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.