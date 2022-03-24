US, European Astronauts Complete Spacewalk to Boost ISS Temperature Controls - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Two astronauts from the United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have completed their almost seven-hour space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install new hoses to aid temperature regulation on it, NASA announced.

"Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA concluded their spacewalk at 3:26 p.m. EDT after 6 hours and 54 minutes in preparation for upcoming solar array installation," the US space agency said in its official blog on Wednesday.

Maurer and Chari completed their major objective to install hoses on a radiator beam valve module that routes ammonia through the space station's heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature, NASA said.

"The crew members also installed a power and data cable on the Columbus module's Bartolomeo science platform, replaced an external camera on the station's truss, and conducted other upgrades to station hardware," NASA added.

Maurer and Chari deferred several secondary tasks including torque resets and cable routing to a future spacewalk, according to NASA.