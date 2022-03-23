UrduPoint.com

US, European Astronauts Start More Than 6 Hour Spacewalk, Putting Hoses On ISS - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

US, European Astronauts Start More Than 6 Hour Spacewalk, Putting Hoses on ISS - NASA

Two astronauts from the United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have begun a planned six and a half hour space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install new hoses to aid temperature regulation, NASA announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Two astronauts from the United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have begun a planned six and a half hour space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install new hoses to aid temperature regulation, NASA announced on Wednesday.

"Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA began a spacewalk at 8:32 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module to support temperature regulation on the ISS, the US space agency said in an official blog.

The hoses will help to maintain the ISS at its proper temperature, NASA explained.

The spacewalk mission will also involve installing thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station, NASA said.

Related Topics

United States From

Recent Stories

JCPOA Negotiators Close to Reaching Agreement on I ..

JCPOA Negotiators Close to Reaching Agreement on Its Revival - Iranian Foreign M ..

1 minute ago
 OPC VC extends greetings to nation on Pakistan Day ..

OPC VC extends greetings to nation on Pakistan Day

2 minutes ago
 Five held for flying, selling kites

Five held for flying, selling kites

2 minutes ago
 WCLA stresses to control environmental pollution

WCLA stresses to control environmental pollution

2 minutes ago
 Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>