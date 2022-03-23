US, European Astronauts Start More Than 6 Hour Spacewalk, Putting Hoses on ISS - NASA

Two astronauts from the United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have begun a planned six and a half hour space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install new hoses to aid temperature regulation, NASA announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Two astronauts from the United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have begun a planned six and a half hour space walk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install new hoses to aid temperature regulation, NASA announced on Wednesday.

"Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA began a spacewalk at 8:32 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module to support temperature regulation on the ISS, the US space agency said in an official blog.

The hoses will help to maintain the ISS at its proper temperature, NASA explained.

The spacewalk mission will also involve installing thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station, NASA said.