US European Command Confirms First COVID-19 Case Among Personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The United States European Command confirmed on Saturday the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among US troops in Europe.

"On Mar. 6, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Naval Support Activity Naples tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first positive case of a U.S. service member in Europe. The member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and host nation guidelines" the press release said.

The command added that military health professionals were currently determining whether there were other cases of the epidemic among the personnel.

"Personnel that the service member immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residence. U.S. European Command and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with Italian authorities, U.S. embassy, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population," the press release read.