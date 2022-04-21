US European Command Creates Control Center Ukraine Headquartered in Germany - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US European Command (EUCOM) has officially established Control Center Ukraine headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday .

"In early March, USEUCOM officially established the EUCOM Control Center Ukraine at our headquarters here in Stuttgart, Germany to support both security force assistance and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians," the official said. "The EUCOM control center coordinates and synchronizes timely delivery of US allied and partner contributions of assistance."

Since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine on February 24, President Joe Biden has sent 20,000 troops to Europe, in addition to the 80,000 troops previously deployed there.

NATO has deployed troops to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.