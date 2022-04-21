UrduPoint.com

US European Command Creates Control Center Ukraine Headquartered In Germany - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US European Command Creates Control Center Ukraine Headquartered in Germany - Pentagon

The US European Command (EUCOM) has officially established Control Center Ukraine headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US European Command (EUCOM) has officially established Control Center Ukraine headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday .

"In early March, USEUCOM officially established the EUCOM Control Center Ukraine at our headquarters here in Stuttgart, Germany to support both security force assistance and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians," the official said. "The EUCOM control center coordinates and synchronizes timely delivery of US allied and partner contributions of assistance."

Since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine on February 24, President Joe Biden has sent 20,000 troops to Europe, in addition to the 80,000 troops previously deployed there.

NATO has deployed troops to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Stuttgart Luhansk Donetsk Bulgaria Romania Slovakia Hungary February March From

Recent Stories

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee ..

Natural artist: Sudan painter uses tea and coffee to make colours

45 seconds ago
 Biden announces new $800 million military package ..

Biden announces new $800 million military package for Ukraine

46 seconds ago
 Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister ..

Faisal Sabzwari visit PNSC after assuming minister office

48 seconds ago
 States Do Not Dare Approach Iranian Waters Due to ..

States Do Not Dare Approach Iranian Waters Due to Army's Reputation - Navy Comma ..

49 seconds ago
 Timor-Leste's President-Elect Ramos-Horta Expects ..

Timor-Leste's President-Elect Ramos-Horta Expects Country to Join ASEAN in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely in Islamabad,upper Punjab, KP, Kashmir ..

Rain likely in Islamabad,upper Punjab, KP, Kashmir,

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.