US European Command Registers 35 Coronavirus Cases - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) About 35 members of the US European Command (EUCOM) have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), EUCOM commander Tod Wolters said during a telephone press briefing on Friday.

"At this very moment we have approximately 35 reported cases of the coronavirus," Wolters told reporters.

Wolters pointed out that all 72,000 EUCOM service members are taking serious precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

"We believe that social distancing is one of the most effective," he said.

Wolters also said EUCOM is ready for the worst case scenario in case service members are not allowed to leave their bases, but added that at this point the command does not forecast such scenario.