UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US European Command Registers 35 Coronavirus Cases - General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

US European Command Registers 35 Coronavirus Cases - General

About 35 members of the US European Command (EUCOM) have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), EUCOM commander Tod Wolters said during a telephone press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) About 35 members of the US European Command (EUCOM) have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), EUCOM commander Tod Wolters said during a telephone press briefing on Friday.

"At this very moment we have approximately 35 reported cases of the coronavirus," Wolters told reporters.

Wolters pointed out that all 72,000 EUCOM service members are taking serious precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

"We believe that social distancing is one of the most effective," he said.

Wolters also said EUCOM is ready for the worst case scenario in case service members are not allowed to leave their bases, but added that at this point the command does not forecast such scenario.

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

17 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges Ulema-e-Ikram to guide p ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits corona manag ..

1 minute ago

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visits isolation ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 54 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 2 ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Says US Should Stop Blaming Others for Own ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.