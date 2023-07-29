Open Menu

US European Command Says Aiding Greece In Effort To Combat Wildfires

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States is utilizing military forces in Europe to aid Greece in its effort to combat wildfires that have erupted across the country, US European Command said in a statement.

"US European Command, in coordination with the Department of State, began providing assistance Jul. 28 to the government of Greece in their efforts to combat numerous wildfires causing devastation across the country," the statement said on Friday.

US Naval Forces Europe and Africa is the designated lead component command overseeing the assistance efforts, the statement said.

Three Blackhawk helicopters have begun fire suppression support operations in the vicinity of Volos, Greece, the statement said.

The role of US forces is to rapidly respond to wildfires with critically needed capabilities to areas deemed most necessary by the Greek government, the statement said.

The US military is working in coordination with the US Agency for International Development, interagency partners, allies and the government of Greece to assist in combating the wildfires, the statement said.

