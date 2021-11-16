UrduPoint.com

US European Command To Ensure All Space Nations Have Data On Russian Satellite Debris

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

The US European Command said on Tuesday it will work to ensure that all countries capable of flight in space, including Russia and China, have information on debris generated by a recent Russian anti-satellite missile test

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The US European Command said on Tuesday it will work to ensure that all countries capable of flight in space, including Russia and China, have information on debris generated by a recent Russian anti-satellite missile test.

"@US_SpaceCom will monitor the trajectory of the debris & work to ensure all space-faring nations have the info necessary to safeguard their on-orbit activities, a service the U.S. provides to the world, to include #Russia & #China. #ASAT @Space_Station," the command tweeted.

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned price alleged that Russia had "recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test" of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites.

The test has generated thousands of bits of debris threatening the interests of all nations, the statement asserted.

The spokesman said the US would work with its allies to respond to Russia's "irresponsible act."

Russia has confirmed having successfully conducted the test on November 15. According to the Russian military, the anti-satellite system hit an inoperative Russian satellite, Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982.

The defense ministry dismissed claims of the debris posing any threat to the ISS or other space vessels, citing the test's timing and orbital parameters. The fragments were immediately added to the main catalog of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist, the ministry said.

