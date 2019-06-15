UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, European Diplomats To Discuss Afghanistan In Brussels Next Week - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:00 AM

US, European Diplomats to Discuss Afghanistan in Brussels Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Two senior US diplomats will travel to Brussels next week for meetings with European counterparts on the situation in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific security, the State Department said in a press release.

"Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, and W. Patrick Murphy, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, will travel to Brussels June 18 to meet with counterparts from the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The participants will discuss issues of mutual interest, including the United States' enduring role in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in Afghanistan," the release said on Friday.

US envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who has led talks with the Taliban, has spent days in Afghanistan meeting politicians, civil society and women rights activists.

The Department of Defense has released a new Indo-Pacific Strategy Report outlining the US military's plans to check malign influences in the region via a combination of military tools and a web of alliances.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Civil Society France European Union Germany Brussels Alice Italy United Kingdom United States June Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

4 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

15 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energ ..

14 minutes ago

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Jour ..

34 minutes ago

US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.