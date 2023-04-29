UrduPoint.com

US, European Elites Use Information Technologies For Provocations, Propaganda - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

US, European Elites Use Information Technologies for Provocations, Propaganda - Moscow

Political elites in the United States and Europe are using information technologies for provocations and propaganda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Political elites in the United States and Europe are using information technologies for provocations and propaganda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Political elites in the US and Europe are using informational communication technologies for agitation, provocations, propaganda and sometimes indoctrination rather than for a noble purpose to deliver unbiased information to general public," Zakharova said in a video address to the participants of the World Online Conference on Multipolarity.

The Western elites are using the technologies for these purposes "with no regard for norms and traditions of different countries and communities," according to Zakharova.

The spokeswoman added that it was impossible to have the one and only center for information control, despite efforts by the West to create the one.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe United States

Recent Stories

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

5 minutes ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Sto ..

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

5 minutes ago
 Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

6 minutes ago
 Man wanted In double murder case arrested

Man wanted In double murder case arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.