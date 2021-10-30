UrduPoint.com

US, European Leaders Express 'grave, Growing Concern' Over Iran

Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:53 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed their "grave and growing concern" at Iran's nuclear activities, after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," they said in a joint statement, adding: "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."

