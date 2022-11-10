US, European Officials Doubt Russia-Ukraine Talks Imminent - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US and European officials do not believe that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could start anytime soon, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Both Moscow and Kiev allegedly believe that continued hostilities will give them the upper hand in talks, unnamed US officials were cited as saying.

It would also be difficult to draft a settlement with terms acceptable to both parties, US officials were cited as saying.

According to the newspaper, the US has to "walk a fine line" maintaining balance between President Joe Biden assuring Ukraine of further support on the one hand and fending off pressure from people demanding an explanation how the war could end.

US officials were also cited in the report as saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position is the same on public and in private talks, namely that Russia return the territories that were controlled by Ukraine before 2014.

But even if Zelenskyy was ready to make concessions, they reasoned, the Ukrainian people, "hardened" by conflict, would not be disposed to accept it.

The newspaper noted that some European officials are privately wondering if this position is tenable, while others speak out in support of it.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Earlier in the week, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, which include restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation of conflict-induced damages and guarantees that hostilities will not repeat in the future, among others.