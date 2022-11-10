UrduPoint.com

US, European Officials Doubt Russia-Ukraine Talks Imminent - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

US, European Officials Doubt Russia-Ukraine Talks Imminent - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US and European officials do not believe that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could start anytime soon, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Both Moscow and Kiev allegedly believe that continued hostilities will give them the upper hand in talks, unnamed US officials were cited as saying.

It would also be difficult to draft a settlement with terms acceptable to both parties, US officials were cited as saying.

According to the newspaper, the US has to "walk a fine line" maintaining balance between President Joe Biden assuring Ukraine of further support on the one hand and fending off pressure from people demanding an explanation how the war could end.

US officials were also cited in the report as saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position is the same on public and in private talks, namely that Russia return the territories that were controlled by Ukraine before 2014.

But even if Zelenskyy was ready to make concessions, they reasoned, the Ukrainian people, "hardened" by conflict, would not be disposed to accept it.

The newspaper noted that some European officials are privately wondering if this position is tenable, while others speak out in support of it.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Earlier in the week, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, which include restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation of conflict-induced damages and guarantees that hostilities will not repeat in the future, among others.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Fine Vladimir Putin Same Kiev New York September From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

28 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

31 minutes ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

33 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.