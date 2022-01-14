UrduPoint.com

US, European Partners Agree That Diplomatic Path Forward With Russia Possible - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US, European Partners Agree That Diplomatic Path Forward With Russia Possible - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US and its European partners are in agreement that a diplomatic path forward with Russia in regards to the situation with Ukraine is possible, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"I think we're united with the European Union, with NATO, with Ukraine, with the rest of the countries of the Euro-Atlantic community on the notion that there is a diplomatic path forward here," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House European Union Agreement

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

1 hour ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

1 hour ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

1 hour ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.