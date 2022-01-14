US, European Partners Agree That Diplomatic Path Forward With Russia Possible - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US and its European partners are in agreement that a diplomatic path forward with Russia in regards to the situation with Ukraine is possible, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"I think we're united with the European Union, with NATO, with Ukraine, with the rest of the countries of the Euro-Atlantic community on the notion that there is a diplomatic path forward here," Sullivan said during a press briefing.