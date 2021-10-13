UrduPoint.com

US, European Representatives Meet With Taliban To Discuss Afghanistan Issues - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, European Representatives Meet With Taliban to Discuss Afghanistan Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US and European representatives have met with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Qatar to discuss pressing issues, including the safe passage of evacuees out of Afghanistan and human rights of women and girls, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"One (meeting) was a US-Europe meeting with the Taliban that took place today," Price said during a press briefing. "That group (of European countries), a broader set of our allies and partners, met with Taliban representatives to reinforce some of these same issues - safe passage, the importance of counterterrorism, the imperative of respecting human rights, including the rights of all of Afghanistan citizens, its minorities, its women, its girls, the need for access to women and girls to all aspects of society, inclusive governance.

"

Price noted the countries and entities represented included Germany, France, Norway, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Canada and the European Union.

