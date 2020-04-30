US, European Space Agencies Host 'Hackathon' to Seek COVID-19 Pandemic Solutions - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US space agency is teaming up with its European and Japanese counterparts to host scientists, engineers and other creative people for an online gathering to seek new solutions to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"NASA, ESA [European Space Agency] and JAXA [Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency] are inviting coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists and technologists to participate in a virtual hackathon May 30-31," the release said.

NASA explained the online gathering will be dedicated to putting open data to work in developing solutions to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the global Space Apps COVID-19 Challenge, participants from around the world will create virtual teams that - during a 48-hour period - will use Earth observation data to propose solutions to COVID-19-related challenges ranging from studying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its spread to the impact the disease is having on the Earth system," the statement said.

Registration for the event opens in mid-May, the release added.