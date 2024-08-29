US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US and European stock markets advanced on Thursday, with Frankfurt hitting a new record, as investors shrugged off a drop in shares of chip giant Nvidia and turned their attention back to interest rates.

The main US stock indexes opened higher even as Nvidia fell after the tech titan reported earnings that did not meet everyone's sky-high expectations.

After US markets closed on Wednesday, Nvidia said its sales more than doubled to $30 billion in the second quarter, but at a slower pace than in previous quarters, and that profits also doubled, to $16.5 billion.

Nvidia has become a bellwether for the tech sector owing to its huge role in the development of AI chips and its shares have risen more than 150 percent since the start of the year, accounting for a third of the broad-based S&P 500 index's gains.

Despite the impressive earnings, Nvidia's shares initially fell by as much as eight percent in after-hours trading Wednesday as traders had hoped for even better results from one of the world's most valuable companies.

Nvidia shares were down almost around two percent on Thursday after the markets opened.

"Investors have become spoiled, expecting Nvidia not just to meet but obliterate expectations," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.