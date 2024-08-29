Open Menu

US, European Stocks Rise, Shrug Off Nvidia Share Drop

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) US and European stock markets advanced on Thursday, with Frankfurt hitting a new record, as investors shrugged off a drop in shares of chip giant Nvidia and turned their attention back to interest rates.

The main US stock indexes opened higher even as Nvidia fell after the tech titan reported earnings that did not meet everyone's sky-high expectations.

After US markets closed on Wednesday, Nvidia said its sales more than doubled to $30 billion in the second quarter, but at a slower pace than in previous quarters, and that profits also doubled, to $16.5 billion.

Nvidia has become a bellwether for the tech sector owing to its huge role in the development of AI chips and its shares have risen more than 150 percent since the start of the year, accounting for a third of the broad-based S&P 500 index's gains.

Despite the impressive earnings, Nvidia's shares initially fell by as much as eight percent in after-hours trading Wednesday as traders had hoped for even better results from one of the world's most valuable companies.

Nvidia shares were down almost around two percent on Thursday after the markets opened.

"Investors have become spoiled, expecting Nvidia not just to meet but obliterate expectations," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.

Related Topics

World Frankfurt Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

15 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

57 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago

More Stories From World