US, European Union Launch New Bilateral Dialogue on China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The United States and the European Union have launched a new bilateral dialogue on all issues relating to China, the US Department of State and the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a joint statement on Friday.

"On October 23, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, met via telephone," the statement said. "[T]hey launched a new bilateral Dialogue between the EEAS and the Department of State on China.

Borrell and Pompeo welcomed the launching of the new dialogue as a forum that would allow EU and US experts to discuss the full range of issues related to China, the joint statement explained.

"Pompeo and ... Borrell agreed to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on themes including human rights, security, and multilateralism," the statement said.

The next high-level meeting between the Secretary of State and European External Action Service Secretary General will be held in mid-November, the statement added.