US Evacuated 19,000 People From Afghanistan In Past 24 Hours - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:16 PM

US Evacuated 19,000 People From Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United States evacuated 19,000 people from Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Wednesday.

"19,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan in the 24 hours between 3 AM [07:00 GM] on 8/24 and 3 AM on 8/25. We've now evacuated 82,300 people since 8/14, and 87,900 since July," Bates wrote on Twitter.

