US Evacuated 2,000 People From Afghanistan in Last 24 Hours - Deputy Secretary Sherman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US military has evacuated 2,000 more people from Afghanistan over the last 24 hours and processed over 4,800 people willing to leave the country over the last several days, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours US military flights evacuated approximately 2,000 more people," Sherman said at a press briefing. "Over the last several days, we have processed more than 4,840 people for evacuation."