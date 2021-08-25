US Evacuated 88,000 People From Afghanistan Since August 14 - Pentagon

The total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan since the beginning of the evacuation operation on August 14 has reached 88,000, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan since the beginning of the evacuation operation on August 14 has reached 88,000, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Wednesday.

"To date, approximately 88,000 have safely departed from Afghanistan," Taylor said during a Defense Department press briefing.