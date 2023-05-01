UrduPoint.com

US Evacuated Nearly 1,000 Americans From Sudan Amid Violence - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 11:34 PM

US Evacuated Nearly 1,000 Americans From Sudan Amid Violence - White House

The United States has evacuated nearly 1,000 American citizens from Sudan so far amid escalated tensions in the country, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The United States has evacuated nearly 1,000 American citizens from Sudan so far amid escalated tensions in the country, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Department of State reports that the US government has assisted in the departure of nearly 1,000 American citizens since the beginning of the crisis," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The figure includes the departure of hundreds of American citizens over the weekend via US government convoys to the Port of Sudan, Kirby said.

The Biden administration is continuing to facilitate departures for Americans who want to leave by either air or land, Kirby said.

Earlier this month, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two sides announced the extension of a ceasefire for another 72 hours over the weekend. However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

Related Topics

White House United States Sudan From Government

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

15 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

15 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 minutes ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

15 minutes ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.