US Evacuated Nearly 1,000 Americans From Sudan Amid Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The United States has evacuated nearly 1,000 American citizens from Sudan so far amid escalated tensions in the country, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Department of State reports that the US government has assisted in the departure of nearly 1,000 American citizens since the beginning of the crisis," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The figure includes the departure of hundreds of American citizens over the weekend via US government convoys to the Port of Sudan, Kirby said.

The Biden administration is continuing to facilitate departures for Americans who want to leave by either air or land, Kirby said.

Earlier this month, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two sides announced the extension of a ceasefire for another 72 hours over the weekend. However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.