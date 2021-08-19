US Evacuated Nearly 6,000 People From Kabul Since August 14 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States evacuated nearly 6,000 people from Kabul since August 14, approximately 1,800 people were evacuated since Wednesday night, a White House official said.

"Since last night's update, the US military evacuated approximately 1,800 individuals on 10 C-17s. Since August 14, we have evacuated nearly 6,000 people," the official said.