US Evacuated Over 10,000 People From Kabul in Past 24 Hours - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States evacuated over 10,000 people from Kabul in the past 24 hours, and it either assisted or facilitated evacuation of around 37,000 people since August 14, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Monday.

"From 8/22 at 3 AM EDT [07:00 GM] to 8/23 at 3 AM EDT, U.S. military flights evacuated approximately 10,400 people from Kabul. Coalition aircraft evacuated approximately 5,900 people. Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people," Bates wrote on Twitter.