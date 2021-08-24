US Evacuated Over 21,000 People From Kabul in Past 24 Hours - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States evacuated around 21,600 people from Kabul over the past 24 hours, and the number of those evacuated since the end of July nears 64,000, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Tuesday.

"Roughly 21,600 people were evacuated from Kabul between 3 AM EDT [07:00 GM] on 8/23 and 3 AM EDT this morning. Since 8/14, we've gotten approx. 58,700 people out. 63,900 people since the end of July," Bates wrote on Twitter.