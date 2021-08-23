US Evacuated Total of 37,000 People From Afghanistan Since August 14 - Pentagon

The United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14, Major General William Taylor said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14, Major General William Taylor said on Monday.

