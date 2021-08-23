UrduPoint.com

US Evacuated Total Of 37,000 People From Afghanistan Since August 14 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:44 PM

The United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14, Major General William Taylor said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14, Major General William Taylor said on Monday.

"Since the beginning of evacuation operations [from Afghanistan] on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 37,000 [people]," Taylor said at a press briefing.

