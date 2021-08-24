UrduPoint.com

US Evacuates Another 10,900 From Kabul, Total At 48,000 Since August 14 - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Evacuates Another 10,900 From Kabul, Total at 48,000 Since August 14 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States has evacuated another 10,900 individuals from Kabul, Afghanistan, since Monday morning, White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin said in a statement.

"Between 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET today, a total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul," Gwin said via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Gwin also noted that the United States has so far helped evacuate 48,000 people from Kabul since August 14.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, numerous countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. Some countries have also agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Twitter White House United States August From Government P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

4 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

4 hours ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.