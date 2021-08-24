US Evacuates Another 10,900 From Kabul, Total at 48,000 Since August 14 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The United States has evacuated another 10,900 individuals from Kabul, Afghanistan, since Monday morning, White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin said in a statement.

"Between 3:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET today, a total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul," Gwin said via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Gwin also noted that the United States has so far helped evacuate 48,000 people from Kabul since August 14.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, numerous countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomats and Afghans who had worked for them. Some countries have also agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.