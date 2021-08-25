UrduPoint.com

US Evacuates Around 4,000 American Nationals From Afghanistan - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Evacuates Around 4,000 American Nationals From Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United States has evacuated about 4,000 US passport holders and their families from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"As of today, August 24, we have evacuated approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families. We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days," Kirby said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon United States August From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

15 minutes ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

15 minutes ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

16 minutes ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.