US Evacuates Around 4,000 American Nationals From Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United States has evacuated about 4,000 US passport holders and their families from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"As of today, August 24, we have evacuated approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families. We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days," Kirby said at a briefing.