US Evacuates Military Base In Northern Syria Amid Turkey's Offensive - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

US Evacuates Military Base in Northern Syria Amid Turkey's Offensive - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The United States has evacuated its military base in Jalabiya in the Syrian province of Raqqa, Syrian state tv said Sunday.

The news comes hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the imminent withdrawal of another 1,000 US troops from Syria.

Earlier, Pentagon officials said that US troops had come under Turkish artillery fire in the vicinity of Kobani, Syria on Friday, but no one was injured, a claim that Turkish Defense Ministry denied.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

