US Evacuates More Citizens Out Of Violence-wracked Haiti

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The United States on Wednesday flew citizens out of Haiti's violence-ravaged capital Port-au-Prince, with more evacuations expected as the crisis persists, the State Department said.

The United States chartered a helicopter that took some 15 citizens from Port-au-Prince, which has been largely overtaken by armed gangs, to the neighboring Dominican Republic, the State Department said.

"We do expect these helicopter movements to make multiple trips in order to try and get as many American citizens as we can," Patel told reporters.

At least 30 citizens are expected to come out each day including Wednesday on the helicopter flights, which will continue contingent on security and demand, another State Department official said.

US government personnel will offer consular assistance in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo, from which Americans will need to arrange their own travel back to the United States, Patel said.

The United States carried out the first such operation on Sunday when it flew another 30 citizens to Florida on a chartered plane from the northern city of Cap-Haitien, which has been comparatively unscathed by gang violence.

The State Department said it was evaluating whether to arrange more flights out of Cap-Haitien.

Much of Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, has descended in recent weeks into virtual anarchy after years of intersecting political, security and health crises.

The United States joined Caribbean leaders last week in pushing through a plan that will see the prime minister replaced by a transitional council ahead of the expected arrival of a security force led by Kenya.

