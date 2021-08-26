UrduPoint.com

US Evacuation Operations Will Not End In 36 Hours - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

US Evacuation Operations Will Not End in 36 Hours - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The evacuation operations led by the United States will not end in 36 hours, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday, adding that Washington will continue to evacuate as many people as possible till the end of its mission.

"Evacuation operations in Kabul will not be wrapping up in 36 hours. We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission," Kirby tweeted.

