US Evading Russia's Invitation To Agree On 1-Year Extension Of Diplomats' Visas - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

US Evading Russia's Invitation to Agree on 1-Year Extension of Diplomats' Visas - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow has repeatedly proposed to Washington to agree on a mutual one-year extension of visas for diplomats, however, Americans are evading the issue, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We have repeatedly proposed to agree to a mutual one-year extension of visas, but the Americans are evading this issue. As for the applications of the State Department for visas for new employees to fill vacant posts, there is also no dynamics here. Such requests are isolated. And this occurs despite the fact that there is very little time left until August 1. We are ready to consider such visa applications as soon as we receive them. Naturally, based on the principle of reciprocity," Antonov said.

