US Evaluates Coronavirus Vaccinations During Pregnancies - National Institutes Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Evaluates Coronavirus Vaccinations During Pregnancies - National Institutes of Health

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US medical authorities have launched a new study to evaluate the responses of pregnant women and those who have just delivered their babies to the coronavirus vaccines, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced.

"NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and postpartum," the health agency said in a press release on Wednesday. "Researchers will evaluate antibody responses in vaccinated participants and their infants."

In the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in people vaccinated during pregnancy or the first two postpartum months, the release said.

"Researchers also will assess vaccine safety and evaluate the transfer of vaccine-induced antibodies to infants across the placenta and through breast milk," the release added.

The study, called MOMI-VAX, is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. according to the release.

More Stories From World

