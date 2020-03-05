UrduPoint.com
US Evaluating 'Handful Of Things' Turkey Requested For Operation In Syria's Idlib - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

US Evaluating 'Handful of Things' Turkey Requested for Operation in Syria's Idlib - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington was still assessing Turkey's request for help in its operation in the Syrian Idlib province

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington was still assessing Turkey's request for help in its operation in the Syrian Idlib province.

"The Turkish government has asked us for a handful of things, we are evaluating all of those requests," Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara has asked the United States for help with ammunition amid Turkey's operation in Syria's Idlib. The US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, told reporters that the US was considering giving Patriot air defense weapons to Turkey.

