US Evaluating Threats In Afghanistan Daily To Determine Staffing At Embassy- State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US conducts daily evaluations of the security environment in Afghanistan to determine the staffing posture at the embassy in Kabul which is in constant contact with the top US officials regarding the dynamics of the situation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, it is a challenging security environment [around the embassy in Kabul].

Were we able, were we confident, were we comfortable having a larger staffing presence there, we would. But we are evaluating the threat environment on a daily basis." Price said at a press briefing. "The [US] embassy [in Kabul] is in regular contact with Washington, with most senior people in this [State Department] building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC [National Security Council] in the White House on this dynamic."

