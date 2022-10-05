UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:29 PM

US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - White House

The Biden administration is evaluating ways to help the people of Cuba after the country was hit by Hurricane Ian in September, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

"We are evaluating ways in which we can continue to help the Cuban people consistent with the US laws and regulations. I don't have anything to preview at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration continues to communicate with the government of Cuba regarding the evolving humanitarian and environmental consequences of both hurricane Ian and the August 5 fire at a large oil storage facility, Jean-Pierre added.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on September 30, after causing major destruction in Florida. It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Ian claimed the lives of 109 people, according to US media reports.

Massive power outages occurred both in Cuba and the United States as a result of Ian's impact.

Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and forced over 50,000 people in western and central Cuba to leave their homes.

