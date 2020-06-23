US ex-marine will not appeal Russian espionage verdict: agencies

A former US marine convicted of espionage in Russia this month will not appeal, his lawyer told news agencies Tuesday, and hopes instead to be exchanged in a prisoner swap

"(Paul) Whelan will not appeal. He does not believe in Russian justice," his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told news agency Interfax. "He hopes that in the near future he will be exchanged with Russians convicted in the United States."