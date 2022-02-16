UrduPoint.com

US Exacerbation Of War Threat Affects Economy Of Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 01:13 PM

The US escalation of a war threat has hit the economy and social stability of Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, adding China hopes that the spread of misinformation will stop

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The US escalation of a war threat has hit the economy and social stability of Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, adding China hopes that the spread of misinformation will stop.

"In the last few days, the United States has been escalating the war threat and created tension, which became a serious blow to the economy, social stability, and people's lives in Ukraine," Wang told a briefing.

Such actions by the US heated tensions between the relevant parties, which hinders the promotion of dialogue and talks, the spokesman added.

"We hope that the relevant parties will stop publishing such misinformation and will take more actions facilitating peace, mutual trust, and cooperation," the diplomat said.

