UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Examines Central Asian Nations' Role In Promoting Peace In Afghanistan - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Examines Central Asian Nations' Role in Promoting Peace in Afghanistan - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined five Central Asian nations in a virtual dialogue to review shared security interests including efforts to secure peace in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform to address shared security interests, including peace in Afghanistan, and to advance regional connectivity and trade," the readout said on Tuesday.

"C5+1," refers to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic plus the United States.

During the session, Pompeo also emphasized the US government's support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the five Central Asian nations, the readout said.

Pompeo highlighted the United States' efforts to improve the economic resiliency and connectivity within the region and to ensure regional food security in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Independence Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Government Asia Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

2 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

4 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

4 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.