US Examines Central Asian Nations' Role in Promoting Peace in Afghanistan - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined five Central Asian nations in a virtual dialogue to review shared security interests including efforts to secure peace in Afghanistan, the State Department said in a readout of the session.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform to address shared security interests, including peace in Afghanistan, and to advance regional connectivity and trade," the readout said on Tuesday.

"C5+1," refers to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic plus the United States.

During the session, Pompeo also emphasized the US government's support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the five Central Asian nations, the readout said.

Pompeo highlighted the United States' efforts to improve the economic resiliency and connectivity within the region and to ensure regional food security in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout added.