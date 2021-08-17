US Examining 'Lack of Action' by Afghan Military, Political Leaders - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States is examining inaction on the part of top Afghan leadership as one of the factors behind the government and military's swift collapse, which handed control of the country back to the Taliban (banned in Russia), Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, said.

"The lack, possibly, of action by some of the Afghan leaders is one of the areas we are continuing to look at," Taylor said during a press briefing on Monday, when asked to explain the swift capitulation before the Taliban's advance.

"Military and some of the political," Taylor noted, when asked to clarify which branch of leadership the logistics specialists on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff was referring to.