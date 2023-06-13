US Examining More Sanctions Against China For Human Rights Violations - Yellen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is seeking to impose greater sanctions on China, in response to its human rights record, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States is seeking to impose greater sanctions on China, in response to its human rights record, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

"The United States has acted aggressively to impose sanctions on China for ... apparent human rights violations," Yellen said in testimony before the US Congress. "And continue to examine further sanctions that we can levy."