US Examining Possibility Chinese Balloon Knocked Off Course By Unusual Weather - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States is examining the possibility that the Chinese balloon may have been knocked off course by unusual weather and was not meant to traverse the US mainland, the Washington Post reported, citing several officials.

The report said on Tuesday that the incident may have been a mistake and not surveillance, as the United States previously claimed before shooting it down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.